The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 has been postponed from December 19, 2021 to June 4, 2022 as per an official notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).



The notice states that since the admissions for the 2021-2022 academic session are being delayed and are yet to conclude, the decision to postpone NEET MDS 2022 examination for admissions to the academic session 2022-23 has been taken. This has been done "with concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated 18.10.2021", stated the notice.

Conducted in just one day over one session, NEET MDS 2021 exam is three hours long and is a computer-based one. There will be as many as 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Incorrect answers will get the candidate a 25 per cent negative marking but there will be no marks deducted for those questions left unanswered.



The NBEMS will be releasing admit card details and all other vital information in due course of time. For any queries, the Board has asked students to call 011-45593000 or use the communication web portal https://bit.ly/3C0wEs9 to reach out.