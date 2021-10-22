Few areas of Kashmir are yet again cut off from the rest of the world as internet services have been snapped ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit on October 23. There are even reports of police confiscating a large number of civilian vehicles.

However, police officials say that the internet shutdown and seizing of two-wheelers have nothing to do with Shah's visit, which will also be the day when the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah will take off. The officials claim that these are routine measures taken to counter militancy in the valley. "Seizing some bikes and shutting down the internet in some areas is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with the visit of the Hon'ble HM," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, tweeted.

READ ALSO : MHA says centralised data of internet shutdown not maintained by ministry during tensions

The internet services of a dozen towers — mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the last week — were snapped two days ago, while police have tightened the checking of documents of two-wheelers plying the roads. Many riders have said that their two-wheelers were seized by the police without even checking the documents and were asked to collect their vehicles after October 26.