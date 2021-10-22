IIT Kharagpur will now offer a four year Bachelor of Science programme in lieu of its five-year integrated Masters programme. The shift will be implemented from the academic year which is scheduled to start soon, after the JEE Advanced results were announced last week.

The course will be offered for a wide range of streams, right from Applied Geology, Mathematics and Computing, and Exploration Geophysics to Chemistry, Physics and Economics. The syllabus will be made available on the official website, said the institute in a communique.

The National Education Policy's recommendations of a Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) are being adopted by one institution after another for the academic year that's poised to begin soon. IIT Kharagpur's four-year Bachelor of Science course will come with an option at the end of the 6th semester for students to opt for a one year Masters degree. The institute said that the seventh and eighth semesters will be planned accordingly for these students.

The NEP stresses the importance of research in a four-year programme and states that it will be awarded with a 'Degree with Research' and will require students to undertake "rigorous" research. IIT Kharagpur hasn't detailed any plans along these lines yet for its four-year BS course.