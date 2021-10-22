Even while promoting all the intermediate first-year students in lieu of the pandemic, it was already mentioned that once the situation is relatively normal, exams will be conducted, said Telangana's Minister for Education Sabitha Reddy. This was probably in answer to all the cancellation pleas pouring in with regards to conducting intermediate first-year exams for those studying in intermediate second-year now.



The minister was speaking to the media after a teleconference with the officials of the education department regarding conducting the exams for students, as per a report in The Hans India. She assured that the government will take all the measures necessary to ensure that students don't suffer any inconvenience.



Students will be allowed to step into the exam hall even if they arrive an hour early for the exam. While speaking about the number of exam centres, she mentioned that they have been increased from 1,400 to 1,750 this time, keeping in mind the pandemic. As many as 4.59 lakh students will be writing this exam.

READ ALSO : Telangana gears up for first-year intermediate exams from Oct 25 even as parents and students remain dour



In another report in Telangana Today, the minister shared that for ensuring that the exams are conducted smoothly, district-level monitoring and high power committees had been formed. Also, the collectors were instructed to conduct district-level coordination meetings with various officers including health, RTC, education departments, electricity and revenue. Strictly, only those who are vaccinated will be attenders, chief superintendents, department officers, invigilators, clerks at the exam centre. Instructions have been issued to RTC so that they can arrange for special buses to help students commute to and from exam centres.



Students will be permitted to carry sanitiser and water bottles and only after thermal screening and wearing a face mask, will they be allowed to enter the exam hall. It was already announced that the question papers will cover only 70 per cent of the syllabus. The minister also assured that the number of choices in the question paper have also been increased.