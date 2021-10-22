After almost 18 months of shutdown of schools across Karnataka due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Akshaya Patra Foundation resumed the Mid Day Meal (MDM) Scheme from October 21. The Mid-Day Meal programme benefits over 60 lakh students in Karnataka from Government and Government Aided schools who get to eat hot, nutritious meals.

READ ALSO : With turmoil in Akshaya Patra ranks, will the midday meals they serve in 19,000 schools be affected?

Akshaya Patra served over 75,000 children studying in 789 schools in and around Bengaluru through three kitchens available in Rajajinagar, Vasanthpura and their Jigani centralised kitchen. But how is the organisation ensuring that children are provided with clean and healthy food amidst the COVID-19? According to their release, they have taken all essential steps for safe and nutritious meal delivery. Their employees are fully vaccinated and trained to carefully adhere to the COVID safety protocols from preparing, packaging, and delivering food to the mapped schools.

With the resumption of schools after 18 months, they have curated a special menu for children including a vegetarian biryani loaded with a variety of vegetables and a sweet in the form of moong dal payasam.