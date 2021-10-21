On October 25, the first-year intermediate examinations for those candidates who were already promoted during the pandemic and are now in their second-year intermediate, will commence. Students and associations continue to demand that the exams be cancelled, whether it's through petitions on change.org, like the one by Varun Rao, or by airing their views publically.



Nagati Narayana, President, Telangana Parents Association (TPA), called these exams a "formality" and went on to say that Rs 60 crore lies with the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) for the purpose of conducting exams and so, they are going ahead with it. "There are many second-year intermediate students who have started preparing for EAMCET and JEE. Additionally, they have been attending second-year intermediate classes and preparing for the first-year intermediate exam at night. Imagine the mental agony this is causing them," he says.



There are other problems too. Narayana proceeds to highlight the peril of one student who studies in Gautami Junior College in Nalgonda near Nakrekal, while her centre is at Infant Jesus Junior College Center near Shamshabad. That's a 135-km trip just one way. "I am convinced that more such instances will emerge if we try to find out," he says.



Dr Koppisetti Suresh, State General Secretary, Telangana State Government Colleges Contract Lecturers Association, agreed with Narayana and reminded us that lack of access to digital classes has been a constant deterrent. "And since physical classes started only on September 1, there are students who have stopped attending because of their fear of the exams," he said.



It was on September 26 that the TSBIE announced that the first-year intermediate exams for those students who have been promoted to second-year intermediate will be conducted on October 25. Only 70% of the syllabus will be considered, as per the Board.