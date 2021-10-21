A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy on Wednesday permitted the Telangana government to open all government and private residential schools, Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare schools with hostel facilities and conduct physical classes as well as online classes.

While hearing a PIL filed by Balakrishna Mandapati, seeking a stay on the opening of all primary and pre-primary schools in Telangana as COVID-19 is still prevailing in the state and children have not yet been vaccinated, the Division Bench modified the order (dated August 31, 2021) passed by the then Acting CJ MS Ramchander Rao Division Bench, which restrained the Telangana government from opening the above schools on the ground that there is no proper infrastructure in these schools and in view of spike in COVID-19 and that the children will spread COVID-19 at a faster rate.

The Chief Justice lauded the efforts of the Telangana government in curtailing COVID-19 in the state. While arguing the case Advocate General Telangana, BS Prasad, prayed to the Court to permit the Telangana government to open the residential schools, Social Welfare schools and Tribal Welfare schools with hostel facilities as the children studying in the above schools are deprived of good education as well as the food provided to them by the government. He further informed the court that all precautionary measures are being taken by the government under the supervision of the High Court. It is ensured that social distancing is maintained amongst the children and SOPs are adhered to, to keep COVID-19 at bay and assured the court that the infrastructure in the above schools is good enough.