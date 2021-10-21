A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a 16-year-old boy's life from falling in the gap between the platform and coach of a moving train at Vijayawada Railway Station on October 18.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, after Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) released an official statement.

The boy along with his parents was travelling from Vijayawada to Secunderabad on Monday. He alighted the train to buy a water bottle, when the train started moving. Afraid that he might miss the train, the 16-year-old ran towards the coach to board the moving train.

RPF Vijayawada head constable M Narasimha Rao was deployed on platform duty. ''At around 4 pm, I was attending Train No. 02705 Guntur-Secunderabad Intercity Express on Platform No.10. All of a sudden, I noticed a boy slipping in to the gap from D-1 coach. I immediately ran and dragged him out," Narasimha Rao said.

The boy sustained a minor injury. On noticing the incident, the guard halted the train, and the boy was safely handed over to his parents. Other passengers and guards appreciated the timely act of the RPF personnel. The boy's mother also wrote a 'Letter of Appreciation' to the RPF team for saving her child and expressed her gratitude.

Meanwhile, divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan commended and appreciated Narasimha Rao's courageous act and display of bravery in saving a teen's life in the nick of time.

He also appealed passengers to be cautious and not alight or board a moving train, as it may prove fatal. Passengers are requested to reach the railway station well in advance of the scheduled arrival of trains, he said.