Published: 21st October 2021
Nine assistant professors appointed to Kapaleeswarar College under TN's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department
Earlier, an announcement was made in the Assembly that ten Arts and Science colleges would be set up by the HR & CE department
Nine assistant professors were given their appointment orders for Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on October 21. The college is under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) of the state government.
Apart from the assistant professors, appointment orders were also given for the post of a librarian and a physical education teacher by Stalin at the Secretariat.
Earlier, an announcement was made in the Assembly that ten Arts and Science colleges would be set up by the HR & CE department. In fact, a Government Order was issued on October 6 to set up colleges at four locations — Kolathur (Chennai District), Tiruchengode (Namakkal District), Thoppampatti (Dindigul) and Vilathikulam (Tuticorin) — in the first phase.
Of the four, Kapaleeswarar College has been set up temporarily in the premises of a school at Kolathur in Chennai and admissions are on. The Kapaleeswarar college would be set up in a five-acre site, owned by Arulmigu Somanatha Swamy temple, an official release said.