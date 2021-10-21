Nine assistant professors were given their appointment orders for Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on October 21. The college is under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) of the state government.

Apart from the assistant professors, appointment orders were also given for the post of a librarian and a physical education teacher by Stalin at the Secretariat.

Earlier, an announcement was made in the Assembly that ten Arts and Science colleges would be set up by the HR & CE department. In fact, a Government Order was issued on October 6 to set up colleges at four locations — Kolathur (Chennai District), Tiruchengode (Namakkal District), Thoppampatti (Dindigul) and Vilathikulam (Tuticorin) — in the first phase.

Of the four, Kapaleeswarar College has been set up temporarily in the premises of a school at Kolathur in Chennai and admissions are on. The Kapaleeswarar college would be set up in a five-acre site, owned by Arulmigu Somanatha Swamy temple, an official release said.