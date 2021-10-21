If you've ever chanted 'Jai Hind!' and felt tremors of patriotic fervour, then you have Subash Chandra Bose to thank. Famously known as Netaji, he not only gave us the slogan, but also formed the Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA), foraged support for the Indian freedom struggle internationally and etched his name in the pages of our country's history forever. That's why, even 125 years after his birth, the Government of India is imploring students to remember the great leader.



On the occasion of #Netaji125 and the establishment of the first Provisional Government of Azad Hind by Subhash Chandra Bose on October 21, 1943, in Singapore, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has directed school assemblies to begin their day with the song Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja... But that's not all, to honour the spirit of the man who said 'Give me blood and I shall give you freedom', the higher education regulatory body University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed educational institutions to organise a plethora of activities — poster-making, discussions, webinars and a lot more to invoke the feelings of Netaji in the heart of youngsters.

The poster

Since the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are also in full swing, the Ministry of Culture has organised a simple five-minute online quiz on quiz.mygov.in/quiz/the- netaji-quiz. Don't be nervous, there are just five questions and all centred around Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the INA. Participants will have to log in to play the quiz and the last date to submit entries is November 19, 2021, 11:59 pm.



‘“In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, it is requested that Universities and Colleges may commemorate this occasion by organizing several activities from 23rd January 2021, to 23rd January 2022, adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place in view of COVID-19,” the UGC said in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors and Principals, as reported by NDTV.