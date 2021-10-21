Over 52,000 students have secured admission to the Delhi University so far and over 10,000 applications have been approved by principals on Wednesday, according to official data.

The university released its third cut-off list on Saturday, with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side. Thursday will be the last day for students to apply under the third cut-off list, while colleges will have time till Friday to approve applications. Saturday will be the last day for students to make payments.

According to official data, the university has so far received 1,61,024 applications under the three lists, while 52,029 students have paid the fees. Nearly 10,558 applications have been approved by principals.

At Rajdhani College, 291 applications were approved on Wednesday, while 230 were approved on Monday. Total admissions under the three lists so far stand at 1,209.