In the wake of numerous instances of teachers in government and aided colleges conducting private tuition coming to light, the Directorate of Collegiate Education in Kerala has issued a circular warning strict action against the unfair practice.

The circular issued by Director of Collegiate Education V Vigneshwari reminded that the government has already directed that strict disciplinary action be taken against those teachers running private tuition centres or giving private tuition.

The circular directed college principals to remind teachers that disciplinary action will be taken against them if found guilty. Government college principals have been asked to examine every month if teachers in their respective colleges are indulging in private tuition and submit a report directly to the Director of Collegiate Education.

READ ALSO : Tuition centre in Surat sealed after eight students tested positive for COVID-19

Principals of aided colleges have been directed to submit reports of such instances to the Deputy Director of Collegiate Education. The Deputy Directors will assess these reports and report to the Director once in every three months, the circular said.