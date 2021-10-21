A medical practitioner specialising in Hepatology and Liver Transplant Medicine on Wednesday, October 20, approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision of the State Government to administer the homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum Album 30CH to school students for COVID-19, in view of schools reopening in November. The State Government has approved the project named 'Karuthalodu Munnottu' to provide the medicine as an "immunity booster" against COVID-19.

The petition was filed by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a recipient of the 2016 President's gold medal. The petition was filed through advocates S Akash and Megha A. It stated that no scientific data is available with the State Government to prove the efficacy and safety of the drug.

The petitioner claimed that arsenic is known as the 'king of all poisons' due to the significant threat it poses to human health. Exposure to arsenic can cause cancer, liver damage and several other health problems. Studies suggest that even trace amounts of arsenic can cause cognitive and neurological dysfunction in children. There is evidence from publications, including homoeopathic journals, that Arsenicum Album 30CH causes symptoms similar to that of arsenic poisoning.

Vaccines or any other medicines that are currently used in modern medicine come after clearing several phases of trials, where the efficacy and safety are thoroughly tested and validated, stated the petition.