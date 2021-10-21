The Indian Medical Association, Gadag branch, started an initiative to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an emergency technique, to citizens, particularly students. They plan to start training in schools, colleges, industrial units, and corporate firms in the district.

On Tuesday, the IMA organised a programme at KLE Society's Jagadguru Tontadarya College where a total of 180 students and 15 teachers learnt the technique. Doctors also encouraged the students and professionals present there to pass on the lifesaving technique to others by sharing videos on social media.

The initiative was undertaken to help citizens respond to an emergency appropriately until medical help arrives. Pyarali Noorani, president of IMA, Gadag, said, "Our plans are to organise such social outreach activities throughout the year to create first aid awareness among the public. We are also planning to take online and offline classes.”

Students of Jagadguru Tontadarya College said, "It was a nice session and we thank the doctors for training us on how to respond during emergencies. We will try to train as many as we can and spread the method online as well."