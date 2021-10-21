Are you a football fan? Then, there's good news for you. LaLiga can now help with your education as well. Hero Vired, an Indian EdTech company for professionals and higher education aspirants, announced on October 21 that it is now the official Knowledge Partner for LaLiga In India. As the exclusive Knowledge Partner, Hero Vired will offer 25 select LaLiga fans access to Hero Vired’s programmes. The fans will be selected based on various competitions and engagement activities that will be executed throughout the year. There's a chance to win a free trip to Spain as well.

But that's not all. Hero Vired learners and their family members will have access to LaLiga football workshops and masterclasses organised by professional LaLiga coaches. Furthermore, Hero Vired will provide access to LaLiga scouting sessions with professional LaLiga coaches, offer scholarships for enrollment in LaLiga Football Schools (LLFS), and free trials. Hero Vired learners and their families will also be able to avail 30 per cent discount on quarterly/annual membership at any LLFS location in India. Taking the learning on-ground, Hero Vired will also host a football clinic which will be produced and organised by LaLiga Football experts and league certified coaches.

For those of you who are not that much into football or live under a rock, LaLiga is Spain’s top division football league and one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the world. The two-year agreement will see Hero Vired as the exclusive knowledge partner for all LaLiga events in India over the period, including the forthcoming Amateur eLaLiga challenge which will take place for the first time in India.

Sports are a huge part of life in India, said Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired. "Being the first Indian EdTech company to partner with the largest football league in the world, LaLiga, is a matter of pride for us. For us, sports are a relevant format since it helps us expand our audience phenomenally. We believe that it will allow us to penetrate deeper into the country," he added. "Esports is rapidly gaining popularity in India, and our exclusive partnership with the league and eLaLiga challenge creates an opportunity to bring global learning and opportunities to Indians. Having set a new benchmark for partnerships, we look forward to partnering with companies of the same scale in the future,” said Akshay.

To compete in the Amateur eLaLiga challenge in India, participants will have to register through the Hero Vired app to gain access to the eSports competition in the country. The winner will be awarded an all-expense-paid ‘Money Can’t Buy Experience’ trip to Spain, which will include flights, accommodation, restaurants, stadium tour, football fan club visit of the winner’s choice, guided museum visit, access to exclusive restaurants, guided city tour, and a tailor-made experience for themselves with a plus one.

As per EY, the eSports industry is expected to grow at 46% CAGR over the next four years and streaming platforms are forecasted to generate the largest chunk of eSports revenue. 1.5 million players, 85 million viewers, 20+ broadcasters and several brands, organisers and publishers will collectively define the eSports market in India by FY2025. Through this partnership, football and eSports fans in India will experience a closer engagement with one of the world’s best football leagues, LaLiga as well as online learning and skill-building opportunities.

Speaking about Hero Vired and the partnership, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “Fostering a learning environment has always been important to us at LaLiga, as we know that matches are not only played on the pitch. We are excited to partner with a young and dynamic company like Hero Vired to take our commitment to develop Indian football another step forward. We look forward to sharing our expertise in European football with millions of Indian youth through this association."

Fernando Morientes, LaLiga Ambassador, said, “The most important thing for anybody who wants to succeed in their career, regardless of their field or industry, is openness to constant learning. Even after 20+ years as a football player, I found myself constantly upskilling and reskilling to meet the changing demands. Through this partnership with Hero Vired, LaLiga opens doors for new learning for Indians. With Hero Vired’s expertise, young football enthusiasts in India will also get the opportunity to connect with football and LaLiga on a deeper level."

