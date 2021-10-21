Krea University on Thursday announced the launch of its online, one-year diploma programme in Advanced Finance and Analytics (DAFA). The course is designed for working professionals and will be conducted in collaboration with USA's Northeastern University.

The 320-hour programme will be delivered by academicians and practitioners from around the world using multi-modal and interactive learning methods. Among other things, the programme will enable professionals from a broad range of roles in finance, consulting and technology to visualise and build models using analytical techniques, evaluate analytical models and tools for decision making, validate sophisticated risk and pricing models for financial engineering and quantitative risk management, understand fintech disruption across multiple industries and apply fintech tools and models to solve real-world business challenges. Professionals will be exposed to immersive case studies, hands-on applications, simulation techniques and tools.

READ ALSO : The future of personal finance: Where should you invest in 2021 to tide over challenging times

The Institute for Financial and Management Research (IFMR) and IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB) at Krea University have been enabling professionals to pursue their MBA degrees or undertake work-integrated programmes in Finance and other disciplines of management. By joining hands with the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, a programme that intersects between finance, technology and data has been created.

“This unique collaboration is driven by our combined emphasis on experiential learning pedagogies and long traditions of deep research in finance and economics, as well as engagement with the corporate world,” said Dr Emery Trahan, Interim Dean and Professor of Finance at D'Amore-McKim. “Reskilling and upskilling will be an ongoing global trend, and professionals will need to adapt and embrace the evolving finance industry,” added Trahan.

“Next-generation financial services driven by digital technologies are disrupting the global financial landscape,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro Vice-Chancellor — Professional Learning at Krea University. “The DAFA program jointly curated by leading academicians and practitioners will help shape a generation of professionals and address the acute skill gap globally. It will also help a large canvas of stakeholders — including governments, corporations and individuals — address some of the most compelling issues in finance spanning inclusion, security, risk management, governance and trust.”