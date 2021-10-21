The final answer key and result for the Central University Common Entrance Test has been released by the National Testing Agency. CU-CET 2021 is conducted to get admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses to central universities. Now you can check the answer key and scorecard on their official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

Of the total 1,34,722 registered candidates, 97,416 candidates appeared for both UG and PG entrance exams. These exams were held in 161 cities across India in 308 centres in the month of September through the Computer-Based Test Mode.

Earlier, the NTA had released a provisional answer key and candidates were supposed to file their objections against the answers provided by October 5, 2021 until 11.50 pm. Now, based on the revised final answer key, the results have been declared.

Steps to download scorecard and answer key

- Visit cucet.nta.nic.in

- Click on the result link

- Enter your application number and date of birth

- Download the scorecard