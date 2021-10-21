After announcing the dates for its first term board examination for major subjects of Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the datasheet for the minor subjects as well. The timetable for both Classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official site website of CBSE.

The Class 10 first term minor subjects' exams will begin on November 17 with a paper on Painting and will end on December 7 with Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha and Carnatic Music papers. Similarly, the Class 12 minor subjects' exams will commence on November 16 with the Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness paper and will end on December 30 with Agriculture and Mass Media Studies. The board also said that keeping in mind that these exams are being conducted during winters, they will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am for Class 10, 12 and the reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

The examinations for the major subjects for Class 12 students are scheduled to be held from December 1 to 22. For Class 10 students, the major subject examinations will begin on November 30 and run till December 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had divided the 2021-22 academic year into two terms with 50 per cent of the syllabus to be covered in each term and board exams to be held at the end of each term. This first term examination will have 90-minute papers with multiple-choice questions only. This year, if there are no further interruptions caused by the pandemic, a second-term board examination will be held in March-April 2022, with a three-hour-long subjective and objective type question paper. Final scores will be based on marks from both exams.