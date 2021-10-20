The Director of Medical Education (DME) department, Government of Telangana has invited applications for posts of Assistant Professors, Associate Professor and Professor in the hope that it can fill up vacancies in the newly constituted medical college of this young state.



As per a Medical Dialogues report, those who are interested will be required to send in their applications to DME before October 28, 5 pm. These appointments will be for a period of one year, on a contractual basis. Post-selection, a Professor will be entitled to a salary of Rs 1,90,000 per month, Associate Professor will be paid 1,50,000 per month and Assistant Professor will receive 1,25,000 per month. These appointments are being made for Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, General Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Anaesthesiology, Radiodiagnosis, and Emergency Medicine.



The application also informs all eligible candidates that they should apply online and that the final list will be out on October 31 while the last date for joining will be November 7. These posts are available in eight government colleges in Ramagundam, Wanaparthy, Nagakurnool, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Mancherial and Sangareddy.



In lieu of the Government of Telangana's application seeking permission to upgrade the said colleges with 150 MBBS seats each, the National Medical Commission (NMC) will be visiting the medical colleges in December 2021. Thus, preparations are being made in full-swing by the DME at the hospitals and thus, posts are looking to be filled.