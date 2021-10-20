Citing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) poll manifesto, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on October 20 urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law reserving 80 per cent jobs in both government and private sector for Tamil people. He also requested the state government to urge the Centre to reserve jobs for locals in its offices and in public sector undertakings.

Ramadoss pointed out that the DMK, in its poll manifesto, had promised to enact a law reserving 75 per cent of private sector jobs for people who lived in the state. Contrasting this unfulfilled promise with other states, he said that Gujarat and Maharashtra have passed laws reserving 80 per cent jobs for the locals. He added that Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have 75 per cent reservation in jobs for the locals and Madhya Pradesh has 70 per cent reservations in jobs for the locals. In Karnataka, all Class C and D jobs are reserved for locals, he said.

Putting an end to Hindi imposition

Ramadoss also said attempts are being made by private/public/government sectors to "impose" Hindi in Tamil Nadu and the citizens expect such a thing should not happen. The DMK government can fulfil that expectation by passing a law reserving 80 per cent jobs to locals, the PMK chief said.