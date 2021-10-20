The registration process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test has started. LBS Centre for Science & Technology has initiated the process from October 20 and will end on October 30. The exams will be held on January 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala SET can apply online through the official site of LBS Centre — lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

A notice released by the Centre said that the last date for online payment of a registered candidate is November 2 and admit cards can be downloaded from December 20 onwards. If you have a Master's Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade and BEd degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or from any other university recognised as its equivalent, then you are eligible to apply for the SET. But first-year PG or BEd candidates are not eligible to apply.

The application fees are Rs 1000 for candidates belonging from General and OBC category and Rs 500 for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates. The payment mode has been updated and only online payment will be accepted.