All students aspiring for BTech, here's some good news. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will be hosting a live JEE Open House on October 23, 6 pm. Aimed at both JEE (Advanced) qualified students and their curious parents, this virtual interactive event hopes to offer guidance with regards to the various branches of engineering at the prestigious IITs and the career opportunities waiting for them, so that the students are well-aware of the IIT system and are able to make a smart choice. Basically, it's a one-stop shop for first-hand guidance that aspirants might need while applying to the IITs.



If aspirants are hoping to dwell into IITGN itself, exploring its culture, curriculum, double major and dual degree programmes, research and international internship opportunities, career development, the scope for entrepreneurship, innovation with regards to education, infrastructure, student support and initiatives that are student-centric will also be provided during the session. There will also be different sessions with Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Student Leadership and alumni of IITGN, including a session by Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN.



Prof Kabeer Jasuja, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN, talking about what truly makes IITGN's JEE Open House event unique, says “Like every year, IITGN has taken the initiative of organising JEE Open House to reach out to the IIT aspirant students and their parents to provide them a deeper insight about the various opportunities and possibilities available to them. The idea is to help the prospective students in making informed choices about the institute and chosen discipline. Considering the current situation, this online session will make it convenient for them to attend from anywhere in the world.”



Moreover, if any student has bagged a JEE (Advanced) rank of 1,000 or better (according to the Common Rank List released), joining IITGN will ensure them a scholarship that will cover the entire tuition fee of four years of their UG programme.



To join the open house, click here iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/