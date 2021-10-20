The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur will soon begin admissions for the second edition of its 24-month Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives (PGDBA-WE) programme for the academic year 2022-24 for professionals with a minimum of three years of experience. The classes will be held virtually only on weekends to enable aspirants to pursue the programme at ease while continuing to earn a livelihood. The programme enables professionals, including those currently employed, to enhance their performance and careers by building a solid foundation and deep understanding of business management from a globally ranked and accredited IIM.

The program will commence on June 4, 2022, and it will be inaugurated a day before. The students, however, have to attend the first week of the programme on campus, where they will be taught the first module. The on-campus module will end on June 11. Subsequently, classes will be held online. Another on-campus module of one week will be held closer to the end of the program in June 2024.

IIMU will also offer its students a choice in terms of electives. The batch can choose any three courses from the list. The institute uses a case-based learning approach that brings real-life scenarios into the classroom and encourages participants to actively engage in their learning, complemented by seminars, simulations, games, role-plays, guest lectures and group exercises. IIM Udaipur will also accord alumni status to all students who complete the course.

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “The PGDBA-WE is structured around career advancement, leadership and strategy, and provides well-rounded exposure to business management. We are committed to nurturing business leaders who will power their organisations in emerging economies.”

Here is the eligibility criteria for the course:

- The applicant needs to have a minimum of 10+2 years of school education and three years of university education with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline

- They also need a minimum of three years of full-time post-qualification experience as of March 31, 2022

- Valid GMAT, GRE or CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later. Scores of the admission test to be conducted by IIMU online on January 30, 2022 (Sunday) are also accepted

What is the selection process?

- Interested applicants must fill in the online application form at iimu.ac.in.

- Applicants will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria and shortlisted candidates will appear in a personal interview

- An offer of admission will be made based on the applicant's overall academic profile, work experience, score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/IIMU test and performance in the personal interview