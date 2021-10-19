Members of a right-wing group forced themselves into the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday and sought immediate action against students over a viral Ramlila skit that created much controversy. The right-wing group tried to break into the AIIMS hostel as well but were stopped by the police who managed to get them outside the AIIMS premises, according to media reports.

One protesting leader said that even after 24-hours of registering an FIR, no action has been taken against students who "mocked" the Ramlila characters and "hurt" Hindu sentiments.

The group will meet AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday to register their complaint in writing against the students. They will also submit a memorandum to the AIIMS Director. The skit performed by the AIIMS students sparked outrage as it depicted Raavan's sister Shrupanakha singing a Hindi song to Lakshman. After Lakshman cuts off Shrupanakha's nose, she is heard saying, "Tu janta nahi mera bhai kaun hai."

First-year MBBS students and an education app jointly hosted the show. As the clip went viral on social media, with some taking offense in the content of the skit, AIIMS issued a warning addressed to all student bodies and employee unions, threatening disciplinary action if such acts continue.

The AIIMS students body also issued an apology on social media, saying that the act 'did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.' In its statement on Twitter, the AIIMS Students Association said that such acts would not be repeated in the future.