The days of functioning out of a rented campus in Madikonda are over for the prestigious Hyderabad Public School's Warangal branch as the Government of Telangana has allotted 50 acres of land to the HPS Society for the construction of a campus at Elukurthi village, Dharmasagar Mandal, Hanamkonda district. The land has been allotted at market rate.



A government order was issued to this effect which was received by HPS Society Vice-President Gusti J Noria from the Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday, October 18. The VP thanked the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao regarding the same.



"The college used to offer education to Nawabs, Jagirdars and children of the elite. However, with the end of the Nizam era, Hyderabad Public School was renamed in 1951 and was functioning under the auspices of the HPS Society. It has set up branches at Ramanthapur, Kadapa and Warangal. We are happy that Hyderabad Public School, which has a long history of importance, was also set up in Warangal," said Dayakar Rao, as reported by Telangana Today.



The minister also mentioned how it was the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, who established Jagirdar College, which we now know as HPS, in Begumpet on 122 acres of land. Stalwarts across several fields, like Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy, CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle, call this school their alma mater.



It was in August 2016 that former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari inaugurated the HPS Warangal branch.