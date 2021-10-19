Students appearing for their Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE), scheduled between October 25 and November 3, will be able to access their hall tickets from 5 PM on October 19 on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), tsbie.cgg.gov.in.



It is strictly advised that students check all their details listed on the hall ticket — picture, name, signature and everything else in between. If any errors are spotted, students have to bring them to the notice of their college principal or District Intermediate Education Officer as soon as possible so that the details can be corrected immediately and without any unnecessary delay.

Instructions to allow candidates with the downloaded hall tickets sans the signature of their college principal has already been given to Chief Superintendents. However, there is a note that read 'Note: Hall tickets download will be enabled from 5 PM today. Please wait'.



When you visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, you'll find TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets on the right side of the home page along with two categories listed below it — General, Vocation and Bridge Course.