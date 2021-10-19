The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2021. This exam is for candidates who want to apply for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade-II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals. They can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

The registration process started on October 16 and will go on till October 30, 2021. The applicants will still have a chance to correct or edit their registration forms for a few days — from October 31 to November 1, 2021. They will be allowed to reupload and correct rejected images or other deficiencies from October 6 to October 9, 2021.

According to the official notice, the admit card will be released on November 14, and the examination will be conducted on November 20, 2021.

How much are the fees?

The application fees are a little steep — for General and OBC category candidates the fee is the same at Rs 3000 while the application fees for SC and ST candidates and even EWS category candidates are Rs 2500. Candidates can choose pay the application fees via Debit or Credit Card or even Netbanking.

The exam duration will be 3-hour-long and have 200 MCQs of one mark each — 200 marks — with four alternatives for each question will be asked. The qualifying marks is 50 per cent for General and EWS, 45 per cent for OBC and 40 per cent for SC and ST.