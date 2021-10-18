Who doesn't like The Jungle Book's Mowgli his friends in the forest? The Jungle Book movie by Walt Disney, based on Rudyard Kipling's book was released on October 18, 1967. The movie's legacy continues even today, despite it being remade again and again. By the way, did you know that Walt Disney died during the production of the movie?





October 18 has more significance too. The whole country was under shock when famous Indian bandit Veerappan was killed in Operation Cocoon led by K Vijay Kumar and N K Senthamarai Kannan Yadava on October 18, 2004. It was an operation launched by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu Police to capture the forest brigand and his associates, who had killed thousands of elephants for their tusks and sold them in the global markets for crores of money. Residing in the Satyamangalam forest, they chopped innumerable sandalwood trees and exported them across the borders.



Three years later, on October 18, 2007, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto returned to her country after her self-imposed eight-year-long exile. After the execution of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1979, Benazir succeeded as the head of the Pakistan People's Party. However, after the party won elections with a large number of seats, Bhutto and her husband's name came under the radar for corruption. The duo was accused of being part of a number of scams. The division in her own party and allegations against her forced Bhutto to go into exile and she stayed in Dubai for a long time. Later, former President of Pakistan, Pervez Mushuraff gave her a long-sought amnesty against the corruption charges and allegations. She returned to Karachi from Dubai but was later killed in December 2007.