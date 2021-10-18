Government of Tamil Nadu's State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and State Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated Sakkarajakottai's rural library at the Municipality Women's Hostel in Rajapalayam.

The hostel located in Sakkarajakottai, Rajapalayam was renovated due to insufficient space. The library has been opened at the Municipality Women's Hostel and has been provided with air-conditioning facility, said sources.

The district has a total of 165 functioning libraries — one district central library, 13 full-time libraries, 88 branch libraries, 56 rural libraries and seven part-time libraries. The Sakkarajakottai library has 14,371 books, it was informed. The district collector J Meghanatha Reddy, district library officer Subramanian, Rajapalayam MLA S Thangapandian and others were also present at the inauguration.