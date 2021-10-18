The National Medical Commission (NMC) will be visiting eight medical colleges of Telangana in December, following up on the state government’s application seeking permission to upgrade the said colleges with 150 MBBS seats each.



These prospective new medical colleges are to be set up at Ramagundam, Wanaparthy, Nagakurnool, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Mancherial and Sangareddy.



In preparation for the visit, Telangana’s Department of Medical Education (DME) is making all the arrangements as required and is filling up posts of DME doctors, paramedical staff and other requirements as per the guidelines issued by the NMC, said a report in Medical Dialogues.



In all, Telangana has as many as 34 medical colleges, among which, 11 are government medical colleges and the rest are private. In totality, the state has about 5,240 MBBS seats in each batch, as per the information provided by MoS Health Dr Bharati Parvin Pawar.



Breaking down the figure 5,240 further, 1,790 seats fall in the government sector, 1,640 seats in nine medical colleges, 100 in ESI Medical College and 50 in AIIMS (Bibinagar campus) while the 23 private medical colleges contribute 3,450 seats per year.