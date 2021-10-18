Awareness programme on JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) 2021 counseling for admissions into IITs, NITs, and other centrally-funded technical institutions was organised by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal on Sunday via online mode. This is the fourth time a programme of this kind was organised to help prospective students seeking admission to NITs and IITs.

Overall, approximately 5,000 students and parents attended the programme from various places in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (AP) and the country. They were given information about counseling procedures and also an overview of NIT Warangal.

NIT Warangal's Director Prof N V Ramana Rao congratulated successful JEE-21 candidates. He introduced the institute to the audience and explained about the rich technical history of NIT Warangal. He focused on NIT Warangal's academic programmes, research, placements, facilities and international collaborations. He said that, "In view of the New Education Policy (NEP-2020), NIT Warangal has redesigned the curriculum for BTech branches and as well as other PG courses in the academic year 2021-22." Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently inaugurated Siemens Center of Excellence (CoE) and smart grid electricity laboratory at NIT Warangal. These centres promote industry-based curriculum. He stressed on the fact that choice-filling is very crucial and any mistake made during this stage will cost.

The director also informed that NIT Warangal is conducting this programme as a social responsibility to help the needy, especially those who are from a rural background and lack knowledge when it comes to the JoSAA admission process. He advised parents to spend time and get to know the various programmes offered by various institutes across the country and take the correct decision while making a list in order of preference at the time of choice filling.

In his marathon online presentation (about three hours) made with the help of PowerPoint, Prof K Anand Kishore, Chairman (Admissions) and Prof A Venugopal (Dean, Academic) explained the JOSAA counseling procedures. Candidates who have secured a seat in JEE counseling are required to report online as there is no possibility of physical attendance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prof K Anand Kishore emphasised on some of the common mistakes committed by students while choice-filling, payment of fees and so on.

After which, students and parents posed several questions and the admissions team officials cleared them. Details of the JoSAA Counseling Awareness Program will be made available on NIT Warangal's YouTube channel and their website.