With schools set to reopen on November 1, the demand to appoint librarians in government and government-aided schools has gained momentum in Kerala. Education experts have also suggested that reading is to be given top priority as students are returning to offline learning after a gap of 18 months.

Though public schools boast of library facilities, many are inactive. According to Shivakumar K, a Library Science graduate, the government has not recruited librarians in government and government-aided schools under the Department of Public Instruction for the last 21 years despite court orders asking the government to fill the vacant posts.

CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya schools in the state have full-time librarians, informed Shivakumar. Though there is a provision to make appointments to clerical and librarian posts in higher secondary schools under chapter 32 of the Kerala Education Act, the government is yet to take any action. The issue was also raised in the legislative assembly several times, he said.

Prof Labba Committee of 2014 and Khader Commission of 2019 had reported the vacancies to the government. "Librarians are requisite in schools as they have the ability to encourage reading habits among children, especially those studying in lower primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary levels. Though there are state-of-the-art libraries in colleges, it is essential to promote the facility among younger children as well," said another librarian.