After 19 months, colleges finally reopened within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Students, however, have an added incentive to come back to college — vaccination centres have been set up in various colleges across Thane.



According to the mayor of Thane, Naresh Mhaske, such centres will help students attend physical classes as entry into colleges is permitted only to those who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



"Besides students, other citizens can also get vaccinated at these college centres. The aim is to cover all beneficiaries in Thane civic limits as quickly as possible. Such centres have also been set up in housing complexes," he added.

