Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, October 18, said that schools will reopen in the state for Classes 1 to 5. The government will soon make an announcement in this regard, the CM added.



"The expert committee has submitted their report already and we will issue the order soon. The Chief Secretary will conduct a meeting with the education department to decide when the classes will begin and other details," Bommai said.



Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said that the decision to reopen schools will be taken after these discussions are held.



With COVID-19 cases declining, the government reopened schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 on September 6 and for students of Classes 9 to 12 on August 23.



Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the schools will be reopened for students of Classes 1 to 5 on the basis of the recommendation of the state's Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19. "If the committee decides to reopen schools from October 21, we will follow their advice. If they decide on a week later, we shall follow that too," he said.



Noting that the government wants to reopen schools for all students of Classes 1 to 5 at once, he said, "Our plan is to have half-day classes during the first week or so and full-day classes thereafter, once students get used to it," he said.



The minister, however, said that no decision has been taken regarding reopening schools for Kindergarten students.

With inputs from PTI

Edited by Bidushi Das