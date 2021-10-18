On October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the date sheet for classes X, XII, for their term one board exams, as announced by the board last week. This data sheet will contain important information like the day and rules of the examination and more. The date sheet will be available on cbse.gov.in.



From this year onwards, CBSE has split the academic session and instead of one big annual exam for secondary and senior secondary, there will be two term-end examinations. This decision to bifurcate the board exams was arrived at because of the disruptions caused by COVID-19 which led them to award marks to students on the basis of the alternative assessment methods.



Term one would be based on 50 per cent of the syllabus and would comprise of MCQ (multiple choice questions). OMR sheets will be used for the same, while term two will be a two-hour subjective and objective paper. Marks of both the exams will be taken for calculating the results. While term one examinations are expected to be conducted in November or December, term two would tentatively be conducted in March or April 2022. The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes. CBSE had also informed previously that it divided subjects into minor and major. Exams for the minor subjects will be conducted first. It appears that many state boards have already started following the same framework.



When the data sheet is available, it can be downloaded through CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.