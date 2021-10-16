The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has asked the University of Hyderabad to follow the rules of the University Grants Commission in PhD enrollments and mend the issues regarding the Reservation Roster Register within seven working days. The notice was issued on October 14. Dr BJ Rao, the new Vice-Chancellor of UoH, has said that the varsity will take necessary action and the "reservation roster will be uploaded on the official website within a week".

After complaints were filed by UoH student and All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) President Kiran Kumar about inaction from the varsity with regards to uploading the roster online and correcting the errors, the NCBC held a meeting on September 9 and the recommendations were issued on the basis of the discussions. "After careful consideration and discussion by all parties, the Commission has recommended that the rules of the University Grants Commission should be followed during PhD enrollments and that the university should correct the errors of the Reservation Roster Register and take immediate action in the case of Uma Devi. The report of the action taken should be presented before the commission within seven working days," recommended the NCBC.

The case of Uma Devi, a Data Entry Operator, came up during the hearing. "The Commission observed that the UGC sanctioned academic and non-academic posts under the X Plan for the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP) which was also continued in the XI Plan. But against the above sanctioned posts, the academic posts were regularised in the year 2009 itself, while the non-academic employees are working on temporary basis with full pay scale. The Commission believes that Uma Devi has been discriminated against and should take immediate action to regularise such non-teaching posts," said the NCBC at the meeting.

The AIOBCSA considers this a win as the NCBC has directed the varsity to correct the violations in the roster. The university administration was not available for an immediate comment on the issue.