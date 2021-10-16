The Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, known as L&T, marked its foray into the EdTech space with the launch of L&T EduTech. In a bid to hone industry-ready talent, this new learning platform will be practically oriented and application-based and will cover the complete range of engineering and technology subjects.

College Connect, professional skilling and vocational skilling — these are the three verticals that this latest EdTech on the block will offer, which will be further strengthened by vigorous assessment and certification processes. Catering to students, College Connect will be all about application-based and practical learning, while professional skilling will help aspiring professionals fast track their career in their own respective fields. Skill certification programmes, specifically and carefully designed by industry experts, will be aimed at improving employability.

With this, L&T EduTech hopes that it can draw upon its own repertoire of knowledge and experience to help students and professionals alike to ensure that they are ready to face the challenges of the real world with their skills and capabilities. The gap between young and bright engineers and what the industries expect from them is widening, as always, and this EdTech platform hopes to do its bit to bridge it.

“We have a strong demographic dividend but to translate that potential into performance, it is imperative that we impart relevant skills to our youngsters, make them more productive, and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story,” said AM Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, while also mentioning that learning from this company is like learning from the very masters itself.