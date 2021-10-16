The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the third cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions today. Jesus and Mary College has already released the list and barring BA Hindi and two vocational courses, the college has proceeded to close admissions for all programmes. List for Maharaja Agrasen College and others is out too.



After conducting two rounds of admissions, the third cut-off list will be announced today. The whole cut-off list of admissions to DU colleges will be made available on the university’s website du.ac.in and is usually found on the websites of several DU colleges as well.



In total, five cut-off lists will be released by the university via its official website and a special cut-off list is expected to release on October 25, after the first three cut-off lists are released. Also, the fourth and the fifth lists will be released only if there are any vacant seats available. Keeping in mind the timelines, the admission process to DU colleges is likely to conclude by November 16, 2021.



As many as 2.87 lakh students have been noted to apply for the undergraduate courses of this prestigious varsity this year alone. The total number of seats available across DU colleges stands at around 70,000.