In another milestone achieved by Centurion University, Dr Rukmini Mishra, Associate Professor, Department of Botany, School of Applied Sciences, has received a grant titled ‘Engineering Anthracnose Resistance in Chilli Pepper (Capsicum annuum L) using a Single Transcript CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing System’ under the SERB POWER Grant scheme by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The study will aim at developing a single transcript CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to introduce sequence-specific mutations at the targeted genetic loci of Capsicum annuum L to engineer broad-spectrum resistance to colletotrichum truncatum, the most aggressive anthracnose pathogen in chilli pepper. It could be used as a benchmark tool for genome engineering in other important solanaceous crops such as tomato, potato and brinjal where fungal pathogenicity is still a big problem.

Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor; Dr Anita Patra, Registrar along with the faculty members of the university congratulated Dr Mishra for her achievement. Dr Mishra is currently heading the Department of Botany under the School of Applied Sciences and is also the team lead of the Centre of Genetics and Genomics at Centurion University.

