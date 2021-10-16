A first-of-its-kind educational institution in Kerala offering courses in waste management will start functioning in the district on October 16.

The Indian Institute of Waste Management and Research Centre has been established at Puthuppadi with the mission of giving a new direction to scientific waste management through educational research activities.

Launched under the Eco Friendly Foundation, the institute is all set to give direction to waste management through research and educational awareness, create investment opportunities for interested entrepreneurs in the sector and open up new job opportunities.

Dr Mirshad PV, Executive Director of the foundation and a member of the academic committee of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology, said, "In the first phase, we aim to give scientific training in waste management which is lacking in our country. Several countries have different training programmes in waste management. After preparing the entire curriculum in waste management, we will be submitting it to the government."

The inaugural function will be held at 10 am. The classroom will be inaugurated by Puthuppadi panchayat president Ayesha Kutty Sultan. The function will be attended by several experts from the waste management sector.