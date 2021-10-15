The candidates of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 can now check their answers by referring to the answer key that was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 15. The testing body has also released the OMR sheets containing responses of the candidates. Both can be downloaded from the official website nta.ac.in and neet. nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the 'View and Challenge Answer Key, OMR and Recorded Response' link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password and log in.

Step 4: After logging in, the NEET official answer key 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the NEET answer key.

Step 6: The candidates can also challenge the answer key.

Candidates have been given the provision of challenging the answer key till 9 pm on October 17. They will be charged Rs 1,000 for each answer challenged. They can also raise objections against any recorded response in their OMR answer sheet. The charge for this would be Rs 200 per challenge. Candidates should read the official notification to know how to raise objections.