Engineering aspirants better keep their JEE Advanced 2021 roll numbers around as the exam results are expected to be out on October 15. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be announcing the results. The results and the cut-off list will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. However, the website crashed in the early hours of the day.

Apart from their roll numbers, candidates will be required to enter their date of birth and phone number to check their scorecard. The scorecard will also include their All India Rank (AIR). The final answer key will also be released along with the results, based on which students are ranked and scored.

Of the 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam this year, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021. It is noteworthy that JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment results will be organised by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling is conducted as a centralised online admission process for admission into 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other government-funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs). JoSAA registration process will start on October 16.

Selected IITs will run one-year preparatory courses for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and People with Disability who are eligible for admissions in the institutes. The idea is to prepare marginalised students for the academic 2022-23. At the end of this course, candidates are declared ‘pass’ or ‘fail’. It is important to remember that the institute at which a one-year preparatory course is run for a candidate may be different from the institute allocated to the candidate for their academic program.