If there is one college in Kerala that has been taking massive strides to become a progressively better institution, it has to be CMS College in Kottayam. And now the higher education institute is set to inaugurate its own educational theatre where it will provide the new course in film production jointly with the Jayaraj Institute of Film and Communication (JFC).



According to media reports, the theatre is equipped with the best visual and acoustic technologies. It was included in the 100-day action plan of the state government. A total of 40 students would be inducted into the inaugural batch. The facilities include an ultra HD projector and a 2000-watt RMS sound system. Online classes, live video streaming, debates between students and teachers would all be a part of the new syllabus.



Minister of Cooperation and Registration VN Vasavan would inaugurate the JFC at CMS College today and on the occasion, MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan would also be present. Shankar Mohan, director of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts would unveil the official logo of the institute.



“All the facilities of a modern theatre have been arranged in this one too. The construction of the theatre is being completed by spending about Rs 30 lakh. High-speed internet connectivity too is available here. The theatre is built by renovating the language lab of the English department,” said Dr Varghese C Joshua, Principal, CMS College while talking to OnManorama.