Considering that it is the oldest surviving motion picture in existence, we can cut some slack for Roundhay Garden Scene being only 1.66 seconds long. You might think that it is barely a ‘scene’ but hey, that still counts, right? The film was shot by French inventor Louis Le Prince. The picture was still long enough to accommodate four actors (if we can call them that!) Annie Hartley, Adolphe Le Prince, Joseph Whitley and Sarah Whitley. For the year 1888, we guess that counts for something.





From films that are very short, we go on to flying fast. Like, really fast. In 1947, on this very day, pilot Chuck Yeager became the first person ever to have flown faster than the speed of sound, that is, a supersonic flight. He did this while piloting the X-1 Glamorous Glennis jet over the Mojave desert in California. He nicknamed the flight after his wife. You know what they say, happy wife, happy life!