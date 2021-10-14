There is a need to create an ecological civilisation and that is the responsibility of this generation, said Norway’s Former Minister of International Development and Minister of the Environment Erik Solheim while addressing the graduating students at the KCG College of Technology in Chennai on October 13.

Prior to attending the graduation ceremony, where he was the chief guest, Solheim inaugurated the School of Fashion Technology of KCG College. Addressing the sixty rank holders who received their degrees in person and the 1,467 who were conferred with their degrees virtually, Solheim said, “The most important issue for our generation, that is you, is to create an ecological civilisation. We need to bring every Indian out of extreme poverty.”

Gina Lund, Special Adviser, Norwegian Ministry Education and Research, present at the event, said, “Challenges that we are seeing regarding climate is something where large amounts of solutions are needed. My generation, your parents' generation, is depending on you (students).”

The event had Norway’s Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund as the guest of honour. Frydenlund said, “Norwegian and Indian economies are linked by industries like engineering, I look forward to welcoming many of you to Norway for work if you ever get a chance.”

Also present at the event were Bala MS, Founder and CEO, Stratinfinity INC USA; Dr Elizabeth Verghese, Chairperson, Hindustan Group of Institutions; Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Director and CEO, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Dr Annie Jacob, Director, KCG College of Technology.