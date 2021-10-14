It is from October 16 that registrations for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 will begin. While the counselling schedule was announced on October 11, the authorities will begin registration from October 16. Applicants will be able to check the counselling dates for JoSAA 2021 on the official website josaa.nic.in.



This centralised online admission process admits qualified candidates into prestigious institutes like IITs (23), NITs (31), IIITs (26), Government Funded Technical Institutes (29) and IIEST Shibpur. More important dates to note are that the result of the first round of seat allotments will be released on October 27 and on November 1 for the second round.



You can register for JoSAA counselling 2021 by following these simple steps:

1) Visit josaa.nic.in, the official website

2) On the homepage, click on the direct link for registration

3) Enter details

4) Complete JoSAA 2021 choice filling

5) Check all entries and lock your choice