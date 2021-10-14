While plans to affiliate government schools to CBSE are in full swing, Minister of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh confirmed that the very first batch of high school students will be appearing for their CBSE board exams from the academic year 2024. The goal is to affiliate about 56,000 schools, out of which, 2,000 of them will be affiliated within this year. The number 56,000 includes 45,000 schools and 11,000 foundation schools that are being set up.



In the same regard, Audimulapu informed that he will be meeting the Union Education Minister, Higher Education Secretary and CBSE Chairman this week. "Andhra Pradesh will have the highest number of schools with CBSE affiliation. The total number of CBSE affiliated schools, which is currently around 26,000 across the country, will more than double in a couple of years with this initiative,” said Suresh to The Indian Express.



The Government of Andhra Pradesh also hopes to rank the performance of government schools via a social audit, a first-of-its-kind. “The aim is to identify where the schools are lacking rather than point out mistakes. School principals and teachers are being informed and appraised about the criteria and ranking process,” an official informed The Indian Express.

The Education Minister also mentioned that apart from doing all that they can to ensure that all children up to the age of 14 receive education compulsorily, they are also directing their efforts towards providing affordable education as well.