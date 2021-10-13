With a view to ensure the well-being of students and provide them with the knowledge of medicinal plants and herbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all secondary schools of the state to set up Arogya Vatikas where they can grow medicinal plants on campus. The decision was taken as per a directive of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also in charge of the Secondary Education Department. He said, "These Arogya Vatikas will not only help conserve the environment but also can help boost the immunity and well-being of students and their families."

The idea was first popularised by local journalist Sudhir Mishra, who, with the help of his newspaper, has been running a campaign to create such gardens in parks, police stations, schools and other places. Running the campaign for two years now, Mishra said that when Deputy CM Sharma heard the idea last month, he liked it and subsequently ordered its implementation in all secondary schools of the state.

An order to this end has been issued by Director - Secondary Education, Vinay Kumar Pandey, instructing all District Inspectors of schools to identify places to set up these medicinal gardens. "A place should be identified in all secondary schools in the premises and a teacher should be named to look after the medicinal garden. Plants like tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha, stevia, lemongrass, Indian gooseberry, khas, guava, haldi, sandal, sahjan and many more should be planted as they help boost immunity," read the order.

The order further states that parents need to also be told about the medicinal plants and their properties during school meetings. Students should be made aware of the medicinal value of plants through these gardens and should be encouraged to plant them at home as well.