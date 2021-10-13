The National Medical Council (NMC) is expected to soon give a nod to increase the students' intake for MBBS courses from 150 to 250 in Coimbatore Medical College (CMC), said its Dean Dr A Nirmala on October 12. She said, "The last leg of inspection by NMC was carried out last week by a team of two officials. The NMC officials checked several criteria in college as well as hospital and found no flaw in the existing system.

She further added, "We have been asking the NMC to increase the students' intake to MBBS course for two years now. The statutory body had carried out inspections at the college in the recent past. The inspection was done last week by two officials from NMC who were satisfied with our existing system."

The NMC officials took into account several requirements when it comes to an increase in students' intake by checking the availability of lecture halls, hostels, clinical materials, laboratories. It is said the team of officials would again scrutinise the details collected during the inspection. "If there is a need for reinspection, the same shall be done. But, most of the requirements have been met this time. We may soon get an increase in students' intake. Once this is done, the students can be admitted after the NEET-UG results are declared," added Nirmala.