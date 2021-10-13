The National Testing Agency (the government body responsible for conducting entrances) has extended the date of correction in the online application form of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Under Graduate) 2021. Students can alter their particulars before 11:50 PM on October 14.



"This facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier," read the notice issued by the NTA on Tuesday, October 12. The following fields can be corrected online now: Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category and Fields of Second Phase.



Candidates should ensure that their registered e-mail address is correct as the NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to their registered e-mail address. In case they face difficulty in making corrections, candidates can seek help by reaching out to 011-40759000 or e-mailing neet@nta.ac.in.



The India-wide NEET (UG) examination was conducted on September 12, despite protests seeking postponement. At the same time, the registration for Phase 2 of the examination began on October 2. For candidates who fail to register during Phase 2, it may spell doom as the NTA has said that their candidature will be revoked and their exam will be considered void. The results of the examination is expected anytime now.